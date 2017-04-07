Past Pages for Saturday, April 8, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

(Gold Hill News) We were informed by one of the police officers this morning that last night was one of the roughest in the way of drunkenness and fighting, ever seen in Virginia. What started them out is something we can't understand. The Hotel de McGinnis had an excellent run of custom last evening. One man refused to admit officer Gould into when he was in search of Cohen and told the officer if he came in he would kill him. Gould caved the door in and arrested the man for threats.

130 Years Ago

There was a meeting of the Carson Guards last night to discuss the new Militia Law.

100 Years Ago

Eddie Miller as a gardener has developed into the Luther Burbank of Nevada. But Eddie has surpassed all of Burbank's in his efforts as an agriculturist. He has made a piece of barren ground blossom out and produce a variety of vegetables overnight. Eddie has refused point blank to give anybody the name of it (the fertilizer), or where it came from.

70 Years Ago

Paul H. Jensen, local contractor, announced this week that construction will start soon on eight modern and attractive houses in the Corbett addition block on Park and Adams streets. The houses will be built for ex-servicemen and will have floor space varying form 740 to 1140 square feet.

50 Years Ago

Senator Alan Bible called today for expansion of the 1966 Cold War GI Bill to put education benefits on a par with those offered to World War II and Korean War veterans.

30 Years Ago

The "street readiness" program at the medium-security prison has graduated more prisoners in the past six years than the entire population of the facility, Warden John Slansky told hits 63rd graduating class Friday.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.