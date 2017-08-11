Past Pages for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

"We are expecting every day to strike the ledge on the Agamemnon. Kelley and Graves are talking out and working rock from the Arizona and Pioneer Mill. It is paying about $75 per ton." — J.M. Woodworth

130 Years Ago

Carson loses the fight after a game match: There was great excitement yesterday over the Hawthorne ballgame. Every half hour dispatches came over the wires, and everybody was hungry for the news. Final score: Carson 5, Hawthorne 4.

100 Years Ago

Elko has a lively blaze: About 3 o'clock Monday morning fire broke out in the Commercial Hotel Annex and in 45 minutes that building and two adjoining buildings were completely destroyed. The Bradley opera house, the William Hunter residence and a cottage were badly damaged.

70 Years Ago

A whole town is for sale in Southern Nevada. The famed ghost town of Ryolyte, a booming metropolis during the gold strike in the Tonopah area, will be sold to the highest bidder, according to a Las Vegas realtor. Wes Moreland, the "greatest liar in the west," formerly owned the deserted camp.

50 Years Ago

Gov. Paul Laxalt refused Tuesday night to make special state aid available for 1,100 miners idled by a 25-day-old Eastern Nevada copper strike. "This would constitute interference in collective bargaining," he said.

30 Years Ago

"Bad Boys" actor Sean Penn walked away from his jail cell under cover of darkness early today after less than a week behind bars for parole violations in Bridgeport, Calif.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.