Past Pages for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017

150 Years Ago

Fruit. While on a visit to Carson last week we looked through several gardens, and were astonished at the quality in that vicinity. Apple, pear and plum trees are not only well filled with fruit, but exhibit a strength and vigor and growth that cannot be excelled in California, or elsewhere.

130 Years Ago

Base Ball Craze. The base ball fever is rampant in Carson. Since the zephyrs were organized four more clubs have been formed, being respectively styled the Gamboilers, the Railroad Boys, The Box Factory Club and the Clerk's Club. The large list was increased by another Friday night, the Variety Nine — composed of a strange conglomeration of characters.

100 Years Ago

There are a number of foreign subjects in Manhattan, some of them classifiable as alien enemies, but, with one or two exceptions, they are loyal. In a business house the other day two foreigners, who speak English fluently, were conversing in their native tongue and evidently not speaking favorably about the government, for the proprietor himself an alien and of their own land, held up his hand before them and said: "Boys, that don't go here. You either keep your mouths shut or talk the American language." — Manhattan Magnet.

70 Years Ago

Dangers arising form the excessive use of alcohol drinks and facts about the nation-wide Alcoholics Anonymous program were related to members of the 20-30 club last night by a member of that ever-growing nondrinking society. "Now," the speaker added, "the society has grown to over 60,000 members and is still enlarging."

50 Years Ago

A joint city-county resolution will urge Nevada's congressmen in Washington to attempt to hasten construction of the new Federal Building which will house the Carson City post office.

30 Years Ago

State officials, responding to accusations in a federal lawsuit, filed by a prison inmate, have flatly denied they are conducting a secret study to determine how AIDS is spread inside prison walls.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.