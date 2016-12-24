Past Pages for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 years ago

Methodist Church Christmas tree: We are requested to state, that as announced from the pulpit last Sabbath, there will be a children’s concert, and a Christmas tree at the Methodist Church on Christmas Eve. There will be singing, dialogues, to be followed by the distribution of gifts from the tree — by Santa Claus in person. The Brass Band is to enliven the occasion, and a good time is expected.

130 years ago

The Orphan’s Christmas: Williams of the State Orphan’s Home and his good wife are making preparations for giving the little ones under their charge a regular old-fashioned Christmas jubilee. There will be a Christmas tree, music, recitations and the usual observations. The Appeal ventures to suggest some of our wealthy citizens could put a part of their money where it would do the most good.

100 years ago

Linotype troubles: The Appeal is a little late today and there is also a shortage of news with lots being left out in order to get to press and issue before the closing of the mails. These machines, when in their prime, are a wonderful acquisition, but when they get old and worn, and have lived their day they are about as dependable as an antiquated mule.

70 years ago

Articles of incorporation for the Carson-Tahoe Hospital association, a nonprofit corporation organized for the benefit of the people of the Carson-Tahoe region, were filed this morning at the Secretary of State’s office.

50 years ago

A well known Ormsby County realtor, Herb Matthews of Carson City, will take over as president of the Nevada Association of Realtors Jan. 1.

30 years ago

Two proposals which have drawn protests, to rezone “C” Hill for single family homes and to place a building moratorium on the city, will top the Planning Commission’s agenda tonight.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.