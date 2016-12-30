Past Pages for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 years ago

Large Nugget: Last Monday, Z.H. Denman, while prospecting near the old dry diggings, half a mile east of Grass Valley, picked up a lump of pure gold weighing two pounds, nine ounces. The specimen was in plain sight and was no doubt washed out by the recent heavy rains.

130 years ago

Santa Claus did not forget the little ones at the State Orphans’ Home. They are among the happiest in Carson; all dressed in their best, received a good arm full and went off smiling.

100 years ago

Boosting Walker Lake: What is to hinder Hawthorne and the vicinity of Walker Lake from becoming a noted summer resort? We would suggest some of our local capitalists to invest in a number of summer cottages to rent.

70 years ago

Tickets for the 83rd annual fireman’s ball are on sale for the gala affair tonight at the Civic auditorium. General chairman is Lester Groth Jr., and he is being aided by all members of Pioneer Warren Engine Company No. 1.

50 years ago

Communist China announced it successfully conducted its fifth nuclear explosion in the western region of China today.

30 years ago

RCA XL-100 19-inch diagonal color TV with a Channelock digital keyboard only $279 at Valley TV & Audio.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.