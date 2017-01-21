Past Pages for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

The royal children: For Prince Arthur, now in his 16th year, Queen Victoria has determined he shall enter the Royal Military Academy at Woolwich as a gentleman cadet. The Prince of Wales is a general in the Army and Colonel of the Tenth Hussars; Prince Alfred is a captain in the Navy. Prince Arthur shall be prepared for a commission in either the engineers or artillery. The royal family will be connected with every branch of the service.

130 Years Ago

A crumbling landmark (Continued from Friday): There are few people in Nevada who have not spent an afternoon with some gay picnic party followed by a jolly bath in the pond that is fed with warm water from natural springs. Now Thompson, the old iconoclast, has got his utilitarian grip on the building and will knock out all its romance and fragrant memories by lugging the stone over to Reno and to build a prosaic business house where he can get huge rents for it.

110 Years Ago

Honesty: John Olney dropped a pocketbook containing over $1,000 in paper money. In the evening he started to enter a store to make some purchases. He stopped on the outside to extract a bill to hand the clerk. When he reached the hotel, he discovered that his pocketbook was gone. He went back over the ground he had trod and found the wallet containing $1,000 in paper money still in it.

70 Years Ago

T-Bar ski lift: The giant Constam T-bar ski lift began operations at the White Hills sports area, near the Spooner “Y.”

50 Years Ago

Carson College: The college added three new members to its board of trustees. Dr. Walter Magnuson, professor of chemistry, and Dr. Cornelis Goslinga, professor of history. The third new trustee is William McClung, a Bethlehem Steel Corp. vice president whose son will be attending the new liberal arts institution. Actor Richard Boone was previously formally elected to the college’s governor body. Other board members are C. P. Reid, Gus Ravetz, B. Lowe and Jack Van Sickle.

20 Years Ago

Mud clogs Third Street: Third Street is last on the list for municipal public works cleanup. Three weeks of flooding and snowfall have settled into a gooey mix and toward the curbs, the mud piles are even thicker. Third Street has 14 businesses including Pop’s Barbecue, the St. Charles Hotel and Joe Garlic’s restaurant. Public Works Director Jay Aldean promises to send a backhoe to Third Street to scrape away as much mud as possible. The Public Works crew has been inundated.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.