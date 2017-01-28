Past Pages for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Skating pond: There was good skating on the pond at the racetrack. One or two ladies and several gentlemen improved the chance and had lots of fun. One unfortunate cuss bumped his nose on the ice and left a quart or so of “claret” to mark the scene.

130 Years Ago

Carriages: Doc Benton has carriages for balls and receptions during the Legislative session — elegant carriages, spirited horse and experienced drivers.

110 Years Ago

Bridge: The California legislature introduced a bill making it a misdemeanor to play a game of cards for money. The fashionable game of Bridge that society matrons of Sacramento play will be put to a stop.

70 Years Ago

All sorts: Roy Ihfe, formerly connected with the Mathes Shoe company in Illinois, has joined the staff of the Cash Mercantile company in Carson City and will be in charge of the shoe department. Ihfe, his wife and 13-year-old daughter Betty, will make their home here.

50 Years Ago

Astronaut burials: Lt. Col. Virgil Grissom, Air Force Lt. Col. Edward H. White II and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Roger B. Chaffee will be flown by military escort from Patrick Air Force Base, Florida to Washington, D.C., and West Point. The three astronauts were killed in a Cape Kennedy, Fla., flash fire in their Apollo spacecraft.

20 Years Ago

Jobs moving faster to Nevada: Allied Van Lines has the highest number of people moving to Nevada. Allied monitors interstate shipments and ranked them with Nevada being number 1. The next highest were Georgia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Maine and Colorado.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.