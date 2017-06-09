Past Pages for Saturday, June 10, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

The Lake Bigler Grade is reported by late travelers to be actually lined, from one end to the other, by freight and lumber wagons. All this helps to make business brisk in Carson at its neighborhood.

130 Years Ago

Tonight the Episcopalians will give a strawberry festival at Armory Hall. There will be music and dancing as an incidental, and all the pretty girls will be there.

100 Years Ago

The successful disposition of Nevada's quota of the Liberty Loan bonds, to the amount of $2,500,000, has been virtually assured, in the opinion of H.A. Lemmon, who is directing the bond sales in Reno. Carson's subscription is $106,000.

70 Years Ago

Dinner places carrying reproductions of points of scenic and historic interest in and around Carson City, seat of Nevada's government and the smallest capital in the nation, if not the world, will soon make their appearance.

50 Years Ago

Carson City Mayor James Y. Robertson won a second four-year term in office Tuesday, defeating Joseph D. Hayes by a slim 118-vote margin.

30 Years Ago

With 360 graduating high school students signed up to attend the Sheriff's Department's no-alcohol graduation celebration, Sheriff Paul McGrath is calling the program a tentative success.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.