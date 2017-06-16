Past Pages for Saturday, June 17, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Mark Twain left on the Quaker City for the World's Fair and the Holy Land on Monday night last. He is on deeper soundings than can be scored by him or any other fathom figures by this time.

130 Years Ago

About 7 o'clock on Saturday evening those who looked upon the Eastern sky saw an exhibition which they will not soon forget. At first it seemed as if the sun, which had just gone down behind the Sierra Range, was suddenly reappearing from the Eastern horizon. At first there was a dull copper glow, which changed to a fiery red and yellow and then a dozen shafts of white light. The question arises: Where did this strange light come from?

100 Years Ago

A week with American birdmen flying with the French escadrille: Here, for the benefit of the 10,000 young Americans who are being enlisted in Uncle Sam's new aeroplane army over in the states, is the record for one week in May of the American fighting fliers now at the French front with the Lafayette Escadrille.

70 Years Ago

Final preparations were being made this week for the first annual Walker Lake Regatta to be held in Hawthorne on Sunday, July 6, and all indications point to this event becoming an outstanding feature in speedboat circles of the 11 Western states.

50 Years Ago

There has been a steady increase in the number of children placed for adoption through the Nevada State Welfare Division, according to a report released today by Quentin L. Emery, the divisions, administrator.

30 Years Ago

Mayor Dan Flammer is listed in stable condition at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley, Calif., where he has been for the past three days, after suffering pains while on a sailing vacation in the Bay Area.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.