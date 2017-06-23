Past Pages for Saturday, June 24, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

A rattlesnake with 10 rattles was killed yesterday afternoon by Mr. Eugene Mara. His serpentship showed a fight when Mara approached him, and, just as he raised his head for a spring, Mara dispatched him with a charge from his shot gun. This occurred in the sagebrush within a mile and a half of here.

130 Years Ago

They have about everything settled in Virginia City for the Fourth except the Goddess of Liberty. Every girl in town wants to be chosen.

100 Years Ago

Leisure Hour High Jinks postponed until later: As the night chosen for Leisure Hour "High Jinks" falls on the evening of the Red Cross garden fete, it has been decided by those in charge of the affair to postpone it until early in the fall. He that gives his heart will not deny his money.

70 Years Ago

Carson City's mayor, Col. R.M. Easton, said today that he is nearly ready to hear all the complaints and suggestions that capital city residents have to extend pertaining to the improvement of this community. Mayor Elton said that once the city engineer's office is set up in the basement of the civic auditorium, he would reserve one section as his office.

50 Years Ago

City officials may breathe easier while baseball games are in progress at Mills Park after they see the results of $4,527 spent for a new fence. The adjacent property owner, Wayne Koch, sued the city this winter, charging that flying baseballs caused damage to his property.

30 Years Ago

Gardnerville diamond cutter Leonard Ludel is retiring — again. Ludel, owner of Ludel's Diamonds, and founder of the American Diamond Cutting School in Gardnerville, has retired three times in 25 years.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.