Past Pages for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017

150 Years Ago

Eastern Slope newspaper: J. C. Lewis, Esq., editor of the Eastern Slope, Washoe City, Washoe County, stopped by the Enterprise. Our brother of the quill is looking well and speaks hopefully of prospects and prospects of the citizens of his town. We hope that the Eastern Slope may never throw off on him or slide down on him — he lives where it stands up very straight against the Sierra. You must look twice to see the tops of the old mountains forming his western wall.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Every young man should see that his best girl has a Nevada cookbook. A girl who can't cook isn't worth fooling away much time on.

110 Years Ago

Missing boy captured: Four autos and a dozen men took part in a search for the missing son of Charles Lewis. E.O. Lewis was found in the company of an African-American and two Mexicans just as they were getting ready to leave for Sacramento. When the runaway lad saw his father he ran away. When asked to explain his actions, he said he was fascinated with the stories told by the wanderers, and their life looked good to him. (E.O. Lewis returned home with his father).

100 Years Ago

Classified ads: Grapes every day — Fresh Placerville grapes at $1.25 a box at the Cash store.

Like your mother used to make — Boston baked beans and brown bread Wednesdays and Saturdays at Kelly & Lindsay's. Leave your orders.

Apple cider — made fresh every day. Bring your jug with you. Price 50 cents per gallon. Mrs. R. Patterson, West King and Phillip Sts.

70 Years Ago

Bernings are back: Mr. and Mrs. Fred Berning and daughter Barbara, returned to Carson City after spending two weeks in Chicago. The trip to the Illinois city was made by Streamliner, and the return home on the Overland Limited.

20 Years Ago

Tango the Kangaroo: A book written by Carson City author Sally Atkinson, called "Tales of Tango" came to Mark Twain Elementary School. Scenes from the new book were acted out by Tango the Kangaroo for Children's Book Week.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.