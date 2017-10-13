Past Pages for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017

150 Years Ago

Mammoth bone: The Nevada Transcript of the 9th distant notices the finding of a curious bone by a man of Chinese descent. A few days since, while working near the Anthony House, excavated a jaw bone, resembling in shape the lower jaw of a hog. It measured nearly two feet in length.

130 Years Ago

The Glenbrook Fire; Mill No. 1 totally destroyed: At noon yesterday Mill No. 1, belonging to the Carson and Tahoe Lumber and Flume Co., caught fire and burned to the ground. A barge moored near the mill and loaded with cord wood was also burned. The loss will reach $30,000 partially insured. The work of rebuilding will begin at once.

100 Years Ago

At about 9:15 last evening an alarm was sounded which called the department to a fire with has started in Chinatown, close to the line of the Virginia and Truckee track, and which for a while threatened to totally destroy that historic section. As it was a dozen of the old shacks that infest that quarter were obliterated in a short time.

70 Years Ago

A more accurate count of visitors to the Nevada State Museum can now be kept because of the "electric eye" attached just inside the main entrance, Elisabeth Dayton, curator, announced today.

50 Years Ago

Funeral rites were held for Harry E. Andersen of Carson City, who died Friday after a short illness. Mr. Andersen was born April 16, 1887, in Gardnerville and was the son of Hans Marcus Andersen, who emigrated form Denmark in 1870. In later years the later Andersen moved to Carson City and established the Kings Canyon Ranch, where the Andersen 76 brand still is retained by the family's ranch holdings.

30 Years Ago

A woman inmate housed in the mental health unit at the maximum security prison has become pregnant, Prisons Director George Sumner confirmed. Sumner said a inmate law clerk is suspected of being responsible for the pregnancy.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.