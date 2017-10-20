Past Pages for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

150 Years Ago

Ex. Lieut. Gov. Crosman is in town. He is recently from Pine Grove and will return thither in a few days. Good reports continue to come to us in relation to the development of mines in that section.

130 Years Ago

The grand jury of Storey County has found indictments against nearly all the gamblers on the Comstock. These men have grown rich off other people's labor up there, and never produced anything.

100 Years Ago

A war service medal has been awarded by the treasury department of the United States government to scout Maute Essex for having sold 10 liberty bonds of the first issue. It will be presented to him, with all the honor due his efforts, at a public meeting to be held at Scout headquarters, St. Peter's church, on Friday evening at 8 o'clock. All parents and friends of the members of Carson Troop No. 1 are invited to be present.

70 Years Ago

Testimony from the state's own witnesses, to the effect that L. M. (Russian Louie) Strauss shot Harry Sherwood in self defense, was enough Saturday to absolve the former of first degree murder charge. Strauss was accused of slaying Sherwood, 40, co-owner of Tahoe Village, after an argument.

50 Years Ago

Ten Carson High School students were arrested over the weekend as part of the continuing crackdown into the use and sale of narcotics in Ormsby County. All of the youths were between the ages of 14 and 17 and were arrested for either possession, its use, or both.

30 Years Ago

Gov. Richard Bryan recently honored 356 Nevada citizens, through the Nevada Office of Volunteerism, to the Honor Roll of Excellence.

