Past Pages for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017

150 Years Ago

A tremendous blow: On Sunday forenoon there was the greatest wind storm of the season. Columns of dust and sand swept along our streets with a force that carried everything light and immovable along with them in the direction of the prison. This storm came up very suddenly and as quickly subsided. The only damage done so far as we know was the tearing down of a few signs and the blowing over of a barn near the White House.

130 Years Ago

A father in this city made his daughter promise to practice the piano every afternoon for two hours. At the end of the week she assured him that it had been done. He then calmly took the piano key from his pocket and told her that if she practiced as much during the coming week she had better unlock the piano first.

100 Years Ago

Red Cross knitters are asked to have as many of the knitted articles finished and turned in by Nov. 1 as possible. The boxes must be gotten away on that date and the Carson allotment is short many pieces.

70 Years Ago

Nevada Day will be sunny, warm and delightful. Mayor R.M. Elston says so, and is going to insist on it.

50 Years Ago

Nevada's growing shortage of doctors is expected to become extremely acute in the next 13 years, medical school planners at the University of Nevada said Saturday.

30 Years Ago

President Reagan said today the White House and Congress should "put aside partisan rivalries" and work quickly to produce a deficit-reduction package aimed at restoring financial confidence on Wall Street.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.