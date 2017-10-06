Past Pages for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017

150 Years Ago

When a pickpocket pulls at your watch, tell him plainly that you have not time to spare.

130 Years Ago

The opening day at the Fair Grounds surprised everybody. It was a fine day, the races were good the crowd fair and the stock exhibit something quite extraordinary. The Stanford herd of Holsteins occupying 21 stalls, was a leading feature, the Vail bros., had fifty head and the Carson Valley ranchers were also on hand with fine horses, cattle and jacks.

100 Years Ago

The body of William J. Blake, who was shot by his wife in Butte City on Sept. 24 and died last Sunday, passed through Carson this morning en route to Virginia City, his old home, where burial will take place tomorrow. It is said Blake died because he refused to ask exemption from selective draft.

70 Years Ago

Meeting in a special session Friday night, the board of directors of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce, decided to sponsor a float in the Nevada Day celebration on Oct. 31.

50 Years Ago

Nearly two dozen cattle ran into Washoe Lake in fright and drowned during a Sierra storm Monday night, a park ranger said Wednesday. The Washoe County ranger at Bowers Mansion Park said 30 cattle apparently tried to swim and wade across the lake to their pasture on the west side. A spokesman for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owned all of the stock, said one dead animal was an Angus bull worth $400.

30 Years Ago

Nye County District Attorney Phil Dunleavy says he plans to file a suit Monday challenging the constitutionality of Bullfrog County, set up to milk the federal government of money in event Nevada gets a federal high level nuclear dump.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.