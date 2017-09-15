Past Pages for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017

150 Years Ago

Cane missing: The editor of the Appeal lost a cane which he prizes very highly. The cane is an ironwood stick with an ivory head, underneath is a silver band bearing the following words, "Enoch Preble to J. W. Mighels, 1831." Whoever brings that cane to the Appeal office he will get whatever reward he thinks just …

130 Years Ago

Spiritualistic exhibition at the opera house: Kate Eddy, assisted by Alex Hume, the celebrated medium of England, will give one of those entertainments in spiritualism. The following manifestations will be produced on the open stage — Materialization of spirit forms, Dr. Hume's open light séance, blood writing on the arm, spirit slate writing, supernatural vision, and a large dining table made to float in mid air.

110 Years Ago

Cornerstone laid: The cornerstone for the "Lucky" Baldwin hotel at Tallac was laid and now the contractors will rush the work on what is claimed to be the finest hostelry in the United States. It will have 250 rooms fully equipped with baths, lavatories, electric lights, electric elevators and interior decorations not to be surpassed.

100 Years Ago

Rabies in Carson: A coyote was killed near the Mighels ranch, north of town. It had every appearance of being rabid, and the matter was called to the attention of the county commissioners, but they failed to take any action. A few days ago one of the several dogs belonging to Ira Winters was killed after he had bitten a number of dogs in Carson. A report from the State Hygenic Laboratory gave the condition of the dog as decidedly rabid. A rigid dog quarantine will be declared by Governor Boyle.

70 Years Ago

Naturalizing first Chinese in Nevada: Judge Clark J. Guild presided over the naturalization hearings in Minden. Yim How Yee who came to the United States at 10 months old changed her name to Edna Kwan. She becomes the first Chinese to be naturalized in Nevada (Congress had recently lifted the Chinese exclusion act).

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Shaw Construction superintendent Carlis Chaussee stands in what will be a new Slot World Casino. The 11,000 square foot casino is expected to be open by Christmas. Dave Smith and Charlie Hamilton apply part of the ceiling of the new building.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.