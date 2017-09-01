Past Pages for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017

150 Years Ago

Miss Clapp's school: We are requested to state, and do so with much pleasure, that Miss Clapp, assisted by Miss Babcock, will resume her school on tomorrow morning. Again those desiring the benefits of a first-rate private school will have them afforded on very fair terms.

130 Years Ago

The Appeal had the pleasure of a call from President Brown of the University yesterday. As he wished to leave by the local train for Virginia City, no extended conversation could be had, but from the short interview with him he left the same good impression as he has created with all those who have met him.

100 Years Ago

Last night some individual or individuals, either maliciously or with intent to steal, took the roadster of Dr. W.J. Circe's from in front of the Rinkle building, where it had been left by the doctor. Word was sent out to Sheriff Stern, who searched local garages. Early this morning it was discovered by Art Raycraft standing on east Musser Street, none the worse for wear.

70 Years Ago

Twisting out of the hands of two prison guards who accosted him along U.S. Highway 50 late Saturday night near the Glenbrook, Lake Tahoe entrance, Charles H. Collier, 34, ex-Reno nightclub robber, nose-dived over the steep embankment and disappeared.

50 Years Ago

Miss Ann Drumwright has entered the Miss Rodeo Nevada Contest under the sponsorship of the Carson JayCees. Miss Drumwright, 1966-67 Carson JayCee Rodeo Queen, is the first Carson girl to enter the annual contest.

30 Years Ago

Gambling has grown so boring, people are losing interest, a university professor told attendees at an international gaming conference Monday. Jeffrey Lowenhar, a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia, said 21-34 year olds are bored with gambling because it has "less and less fun elements."

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.