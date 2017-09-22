Past Pages for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

150 Years Ago

Born: In Carson Sept. 23, 1867, to the wife of Dan Corbett, twin daughters.

130 Years Ago

New public building: The plans for a new public building are very elaborate. They cover 28 sheets and embrace 101 specifications. Gentlemen, now is the time to put in your bids. The building will be pressed brick, cut stone and elegant facings. (Laxalt building)

110 Years Ago

Attractions billed: Manager Meder of the local opera house announces the following attractions booked for the coming season: "Bernard's Minstrels," "The Lieutenant and Cowboy," "Girls of the Streets," "Buster Brown Co." with 52 people and "Ma's New Husband."

100 Years Ago

The Grand (another name for the Opera House): The headliner at the Grand will be the famous idol of the silent drama, Theda Bara. "The Darling of Paris" was founded upon the great French classic, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," by Victor Hugo and is a play of profound human interest, dramatic action and intense force. The cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is one of the famous sanctuaries of the world. Regular prices of 10 and 20 cents.

70 Years Ago

Float builder, George E. Kelly: A new industry has located in Carson City. Since 1915 George E. Kelly has been building floats that have taken first prize in parade and pageants in the United States. He has established his headquarters and shops in Nevada's capital community at the old car shops of the Virginia and Truckee railroad.

20 Years Ago

Britons say farewell to Diana: Diana's loyal brother lashed out at the media that hurt her. British people poured out their heart in a final farewell. Prince William, 15, and Prince Harry, 12, walked behind theirs mother's funeral cortege with their heads bowed.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.