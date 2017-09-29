Past Pages for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017

150 Years Ago

Rich quartz: A specimen of gold-bearing quartz from the Morgan claim in Amador, Calif., may be seen at the Magnolia Saloon. It is about the size of a man's hand and dotted all over with pure gold. The specimen is thought to contain more than $50 worth of gold. It has been placed in the cabinet at the Magnolia Saloon that contains some of the richest and most beautiful specimens of gold and silver in quartz.

130 Years Ago

Carson Day at the State Fair: The bicycle race — The feature of Carson Day was the bicycle race between the Carson and Reno Wheelmen. Betting ran high. When the clubs came down it was a beautiful sight; 10 wheelmen in a line, the revolving spokes glittering in the sun.

Toying with Renoites: The Carson club was coached by Hume Yerington. He taught the boys the correct racing position — to lean the body forward over the big wheel. When the Renoites saw the boys bend over their wheels, they asked if they were sick with abdominal trouble. Some Carson boys took advantage of the situation and explained that Carsonites had drunk some alkali water on the train and doubled up with cramps. Hearing this, the Renoites began to bet like smoke.

Down the home stretch — The Carson club made the turn at the race and swept round with a speed that brought applause from the grand stand. Davis was in the lead until the close, winning the race and championship medal, Harry Thaxter, second, Homer Thaxter, third …

110 Years Ago

Acting Governor: Governor Sparks has requested D. S. Dickerson, Lieutenant Governor, to come to the capital and be Acting Governor while he takes a bear hunt in California.

100 Years Ago

Rabies: An ordinance requiring the owners of all cats and dogs to properly impound them. The Governor of the State of Nevada has issued a proclamation that all the territory within Ormsby County, Nev., including the city of Carson, be under quarantine with respect to rabies.

50 Years Ago

Nugget Circus Room: "Mr. Showmanship," Liberace is playing on a four-week stand. "An honest and innate rapport with his audience combined with supreme musical talent" is Liberace's magic.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Northgate movies 10: "The Peacemaker," "A Thousand Acres," "Wishmaster," and "Conspiracy Theory."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.