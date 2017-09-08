Past Pages for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

150 Years Ago

The public school: The school year starts on the first Monday in September, but there will be no school on Monday as Miss Mary F. Goe, cannot commence her duties until the next Tuesday.

Miss Clapp's school: It is with much pleasure that we are requested to state that Miss Clapp with assistance of Miss Babcock, will resume her school. Those desiring the benefits of a first-class private rate, will have them afforded.

130 Years Ago

New Jersey has adopted a ballot box which is a completely guaranteed against illegal voting and ballot stuffing. It is not however mosquito proof.

110 Years Ago

Admission Day: The people of California celebrated the admission of that state into the union. It was declared a legal holiday and exercises were held in many parts of the state.

100 Years Ago

State employees ask to give: Everybody in the state should pay his proportion to support the National Red Cross. The method adopted was that everybody should contribute a small sum each month to Red Cross work. The committee is asking each state officer and employee to contribute one-half of one percent of his or her salary each month as long as the war may last.

70 Years Ago

"Horribles" parade: Plans were revealed for a "horribles" or comic float processing either during Nevada Day or sometime the night before. Business and Professional Women are sponsors.

20 Years Ago

Douglas County Sheriff: When Sheriff Jerry Maple retires, undersheriff Ron Pierini has been appointed to take over. "I promise you I will do the best I can," said Pierini.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.