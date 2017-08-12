Past Pages for Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

To destroy ants: Get a large, loose sponge, wash it clean, sprinkle it over with powdered sugar, and lay it where most the ants do congregate — they will soon fill every cell; and it will be to them a sell, too, for you have only to put your sponge in hot water to slay them by the thousands.

130 Years Ago

Violating the law: Although the open season for wild duck does not commence until Sept. 1, it is stated that several people from Virginia City openly violated the law by killing duck at Washoe Lake during the close season. Some of the Carson sportsmen are raising money for the purpose of hiring a man to watch at the lake and whoever may be caught in the act of shooting at the ducks will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

100 Years Ago

At the request of the surgeon general of the U.S. Navy, the American Red Cross has called upon 10 of the larger chapters to furnish surgical dressings for each of the 188 battleships and destroyers in the Navy making more than 600,000 dressings.

70 Years Ago

Because of numerous, destructive forest fires recently, may of which undoubtedly were caused by fishermen and vacationists, fishing in the counties of Ormsby, Douglas and a portion of Washoe may be closed as early as Friday of this week.

50 Years Ago

A San Francisco radio producer, in a cablegram to the Lord Mayor of London, asked to be included in the list of bidders for London Bridge.

30 Years Ago

A study released today by the Commission on Land Acquisition in the Lake Tahoe Basin shows land values have dropped 50 percent since 1980. A combination of moratoriums, government regulations, lack of sewer permits, numerous lawsuits and a decrease in the market for second homes is to blame.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.