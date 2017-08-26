Past Pages for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017

150 Years Ago

More Rain. There were several fine showers in Carson on Saturday and Sunday. The air is in consequence moist and free from dust to a degree that makes it quite a luxury compared with the heat and suffocation of many weeks previous. We were informed yesterday, by a resident of Carson Valley that, with the exception of a slight shower a few weeks ago, there has been no rain in that valley as of late.

130 Years Ago

John W. Mackay has been made a member of the Legion of Honor by the French Government and has received his decorations, consisting of a red rosette and a diamond cross. The honor was conferred for distinguished services rendered the people of France for landing the trans-Atlantic cable at Harve, and giving that country direct telegraphic communication with New York.

100 Years Ago

Experts of the army, navy and other branches of the government who have been working night and day to perfect the most powerful airplane motor ever devised have succeeded. The "Liberty Motor" has stood the test.

70 Years Ago

Members of the motor vehicle department enjoyed another picnic Wednesday night at the Clear Creek camp grounds. Twenty members and guests were present at the outing. After the picnic supper, the group gathered around the camp fire for several hours. Members present were Mary Harris, Sade J. Grant, Bernie Murphy, Curren Bailey, Cline Spell, Don Dondero and Al Hansen. Guests were numerous.

50 Years Ago

(Photo Caption) Old no. 5," the coin press which churned out silver dollars during the heyday of the Comstock lode nearly a century ago, is back home. The press was loaned to the Denver Mint three years ago to help alleviate the national coin shortage. It produced 118 million pennies, dimes and seven quarters since Sept. 4, 1964.

30 Years Ago

Whistling a bit of jazz and Bach was the ticket for Joel Brandon of Chicago who won the grand champion title at the 10th annual International Whistle-Off at Mills Park.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.