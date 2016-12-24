Past Pages for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 years ago

Christmas trees: There was many a happy heart in Carson last night. We think we never saw so many little folks who were “just suited” with their presents, as we saw last evening. The three trees at the Presbyterian Church were perfectly laden with presents of one sort and another. A very large number of people, young and old, were in attendance.

130 years ago

Christmas tide: The local dealers all report active business in this city this Christmas. The stores are all filled with people hunting Christmas gifts. The clothing and dry goods stores are all crowded.

100 years ago

Will be white Christmas: It will be a white Christmas, the storm which has been traveling from the east to the west having broken upon Carson yesterday evening and kept up most of the night.

70 years ago

Mrs. Dorothy Yates was hostess of her club at her home on West Telegraph street Thursday evening. Contract was played and prize awards went to Miss Margaret Adams and Mrs. Gerry Lencioni. At the close of the game delicious refreshments were served by the hostess.

50 years ago

The Carson City Chamber of Commerce announced today that Santa Claus has personally answered almost all of the letters to him that were deposited in Santa Claus’ Mail Box in front of the Carson City Post Office.

30 years ago

Even Douglas County elected officials have a Christmas wish list. The residents want to form a city called Lake Tahoe, Nev. to address their needs.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.