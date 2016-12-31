Past Pages for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Remembering the poor: The street door of our sitting room was suddenly opened and a big gobbler, alive and with his legs tied, was dropped by an unknown hand upon the floor. On the turkey’s legs was a card labeled with the legend, “remember the poor.” Neither can come to any definite conclusion as to whom the generous intender was — but he has the hearty thanks of “the poor.”

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Happy New Year to all. There was a jolly crowd at the masquerade. A man and grizzly bear wrestling in the streets is the latest sensation here. There was a big jollification at the Curry Engine house last evening. The boys painted ‘er red.

110 Years Ago

No “shacks”: The Ely town site company announces that they will allow no “shacks” to be built in their town site city. The proposed hotel for the coming city looks like a Mission hotel during the land boom in Southern California.

70 Years Ago

Orphans Home furniture: A new living room suite was donated and installed by the Reno Kiwanis Club — a large davenport and matching chair and an additional two other matching easy chairs. Hans Meyer-Kassel, a Genoa artist, has a large still life of a large vase filled with flowers on display. He leaves the painting for three months and then replaces it with another so there will be one in the living room at all times.

50 Years Ago

Blue babies: Children born with congenital heart defects, known as blue babies, can attain normal intelligence levels. According to Dr. Leonard M. Linde of the UCLA medical school, these babies tend to catch up with normal children after three years.

20 Years Ago

JonBenet Ramsey: A six-year old girl found murdered in her family’s home was buried. Her body was found in the family’s upscale home in Boulder, Colo. She had been strangled.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.