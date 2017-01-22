Past Pages for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Relief for the “Flour Sack Man” R.C. Gridley: Austin, Jan. 19, 1867. A letter to Governor H. G. Blasdel — Dear Sir: I herewith enclose a check for $543.25 in gold coin for the benefit of R. C. Gridley, Esq. He is almost entirely destitute, his wife is also confined to a bed, and their children are suffering from want.

The “Sanitary Sack of Flour” borne by Mr. Gridley, going to the Pacific Coast, then to the Atlantic states at his own expense, realized the handsome sum of $170,000, for the benefit of our wounded and sick soldiers. He never received a dollar for himself.

On his return to Nevada his business in Austin was ruined while he had been laboring for the good of others. We now place the matter in your hands believing that it will not fail in producing generous cooperation … signed, Edwin A. Sherman.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Died Jan. 22, 1887, Napoleon X., son of Mr. and Mrs. M. E. Spooner, aged 9 years and one month.

110 Years Ago

Hazed: A Gardnerville young lady returned from the university in very poor health. Her physical condition is due to hazing at the Nevada University and that because of the accepted code of honor at the institution, she declines to “peach” upon her class.

70 Years Ago

Children’s Home: Thanks to the 20-30 Club: “The Christmas tree you gave the Orphans’ home was a lovely one … Thank you for helping in such a friendly way to give us here at the Orphan’s home an especially joyous Christmas.”

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Last Chance Joe Sez: Make a date with us! Business Men’s luncheon buffet, all you can eat — $1.25. Family buffet, all you can eat — 98 cents; Carson City Nugget.”

20 Years Ago

History of Stewart Colony Church: In 1910 Missionary Lillie R. Corwin founded the Carson/Reno/Fallon worship areas. In 1912 she settled in Carson City and was vital in construction of the Indian School and the church. The study room boasts a handmade fireplace. At the end of the school year in the 1940s students brought back two stones from their reservations for the fireplace.

