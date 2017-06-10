Past Pages for Sunday, June 11, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

A thaw seemed imminent yesterday. We should not be surprised if there should be a breaking up of winter, shortly.

130 Years Ago

Domestic Hints. If you are troubled with weak eyes never sift ashes while facing the wind, get your wife to do it, or wait till the wind shifts to another quarter. A cheap boy may be hired for 50 cents a day to pull weeds, but it costs $1 extra to pay a man to watch the boy. He is a wise man who instead of driving his neighbor's hens out of the door yard with a fusillade of old boots, stones and profanity, boxes up a snug place for them to lay to. If you are living beyond your means it is best to ignore the fact. Brooding over such trifles causes a man to worry, and worry kills more people than work.

100 Years Ago

"Citizens of this state will have to exert themselves to the utmost in the five days remaining to prevent Nevada from being branded before the world as a slacker — a welcher," said Hall Lemmon, of the Liberty Loan committee this morning.

70 Years Ago

Jack Parker, chief of police for two and a half years, was Friday night relieved of those duties with the city board of trustees voting unanimously to replace him with Howard Hoffman, who has served as night patrolman with the police department since 1944.

50 Years Ago

An interim management group, including the governor's brother and the head of the Gaming Control Board, the former governor, two licensed gamblers and leaders of both political parties took over Las Vegas television station KSHO-TV Friday afternoon. The group, incorporated as Channel 13 of Las Vegas, Inc., was granted authority by the FCC to operate the station for 90 days while its license is considered.

30 Years Ago

(Tomorrow) President Reagan stood before the concrete and barbed wire of the Berlin Wall today and issued a dramatic challenge to Soviet leader Mikahil S. Gorbachev: "Tear down this wall."

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.