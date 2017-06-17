Past Pages for Sunday, June 18, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

The returning tide: A family, disposed in two wagons, drawn by horses, passed here yesterday en route to Jacks Valley. We hailed the pilot in the lead with "Where you from, stranger?" With whip arrested in mid-air by the suddenness and point of our interrogatory he ejaculated first, "Idee-hoe" and then "Yew Ben" and walloping the nigh leader, thus addressed, departed. Sensible pater familius, that.

130 Years Ago

Lost: Between Doc. Benton's livery stable and Peterson's hay yard, a pair of molar forceps for extracting horses' teeth. The finder will be suitably rewarded by leaving them at Benton's livery stables.

100 Years Ago

From the adjutant general of the Army, Adjutant General Sullivan today received instructions as to the requirements necessary for admission to the officers training camps, and from a circular which he has prepared for the press the following is taken: Nevada's quota to the second training camp for officers is 16.

70 Years Ago

Henry Coleman, head of the liquor tax division of the Nevada tax commission, reminded Nevadans today that the cigarette law enacted by the 43rd session of the Nevada legislature, will become effective in less than two weeks. Retailers and wholesalers must place stamps on smokes before offering them for sale.

50 Years Ago

Medford Roop Arnold, whose grandfather was the first provisional governor of Nevada, founded Susanville and named it after Arnold's mother, died Friday. He was 82. His grandfather was Isaac N. Roop, who founded Susanville in 1854. During territorial day, "Roop County" was named after him.

30 Years Ago

The 64th Legislature, already 151 days pregnant and having fathered more than 1,700 bills, ended early today with its most spectacular birth, when lawmakers created the state's 18th county, Bullfrog County.

