Past Pages for Sunday, June 25, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Locusts have made their appearance. Two years ago they were very numerous and destructive in this valley. It is feared this will be the case this season.

130 Years Ago

The assistant meteorologist: Since Night Watchman Roberts has been promoted to the post of assistant meteorological observer, he has taken a great interest in earthquake shocks. Yesterday afternoon he was in the State Capitol building, and feeling a little drowsy laid down in the state treasurer's office on a sofa. George Richard and Lt. Gov. Davis happened to be in when they gave Roberts an earthquake shock. The joke was so good Davis went through the building and posted everybody. At 6 o'clock, Roberts laid the following on the desk of Mr. Friend. "Earthquake oscillations at Carson City, Nevada, June 24th, 1887. Time 3:11. Number of shocks, 9. Duration, 12 seconds. Course of wave, due East and West." Upon learning there was no earthquake from Mr. Friend, Roberts resigned, and stalked away, strewing profanity along the sidewalk as he went.

100 Years Ago

Two things at the lawn fete will attract especial attention — the cafeteria dinner and the vaudeville show. To these, so far as the children are concerned, will have to be added the merry-go-round. Why cook a supper when you can buy one much better and help the Red Cross by doing so?

70 Years Ago

Warden Richard Sheehy announced today that Louis Schneider of Carson City has been named captain of the guards at the Nevada State Prison.

50 Years Ago

Nevada Appeal newsboys and their guests will attend a special youth showing of Grand Prix at the Century 21 Theatre June 30. About 25 boys will go on the trip for getting new subscriptions. They will be accompanied by Robert N. Marion, circulation manager and father of the boys.

30 Years Ago

A new expanded state parole board will consider the parole of as many as 112 inmates eligible for an earlier release under a new state law.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.