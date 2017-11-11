Past Pages for Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017

150 Years Ago

Methodist church: The church is one of the neatest and most comfortable structures. The mechanics that have worked on it have displayed much skill and good taste. The Madeira Brothers have nearly completed their painting and graining of the pews, window frames and cornices. The pews are grained to represent maple and the cornices and pillars are in oak, and the floors are ready for carpets.

Episcopal church: The Madeiras have secured the contract for painting the Episcopal Church that is assuming very pleasing proportions. The Corbett Brothers have done a first class job in their work on this building.

130 Years Ago

Stealing pasturage: Parties who were unwilling to provide proper nutriment for their horses have hit on the idea of pasturing them in the Capitol square overnight. The janitor finds the square the resort of a lot of half-starved horses which are trying to fatten on the public crib. Orders have been given to send all such to the public pound. This dodge to secure free pasturage will be promptly squelched.

110 Years Ago

Lost son: E. O. Lewis, the young son of Chas Lewis, a prominent rancher of Jack's Valley, is missing. He was last seen in the company of several cowboys that were bound for Placerville with a band of horses. It is the opinion of the boys' parents that he has been kidnapped. The family is grief stricken and fear the young man has been the victim of lawless cowboys.

100 Years Ago

Escapes damage: An automobile seen lying on its side near the gas works on Carson Street belonged to Bob Backon, a miner from Goldfield. He was camping at the public campgrounds and had been up the street in his car to let his friend, George Cole, out at the depot. When he returned home, he noticed the dial of his speedometer had dropped out. He stooped over to pick it up and lost sight of where he was going. The car moved quietly over to the side of the ditch and turned on its side.

70 Years Ago

Ice Rink: The skating rink in the Valley Park addition of town should be ready for use. The pond has been filled during the past week. Water is coming from Kings Canyon Creek. The ice is a thin sheet over the surface and is clear and smooth. Two lights were installed at the site to ensure plenty of illumination for night skating.

20 Years Ago

Eagle Scouts: Two Carson City men were honored at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor. Evan Jones and Lucas Watson were awarded the rank of Eagle. Jones and Watson are 1996 graduates of Carson High School.

