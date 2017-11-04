Past Pages for Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Dutch Nick's Hotel, Empire City, Nevada. The undersigned having leased the above Hotel, respectfully take this method in informing their friends that they intend keeping a FIRST CLASS HOUSE, and, by careful attention to business, to merit a liberal share of patronage. The SLEEPING ROOMS are furnished with good and clean beds. Attached to the Hotel is a BAR. Meals to be had all hours of the day. M. Edner, L. Mohr, Proprietors." (Empire City was five miles east of Carson City).

130 Years Ago

Plumber's Revenge: A plumber was sent to the house of a wealthy stockbroker and taken to the dining room. When the lady of the house entered, she said with a suspicious look toward the plumber, "John, remove the silver from the sideboard and lock it up." The plumber, sensing the mistrust in the house, said to his assistant, "Tom, take my watch and chain and those coppers home to my missus at once. There seems to be dishonest people in this house."

110 Years Ago

Colonist rush ended: Train service on all lines entering California from the east and south came to an end with the arrival in Sparks of four loads of immigrants. It is estimated that 15,000 colonists have passed through the state.

100 Years Ago

Theater: The "Spirit of Romance," a delightful comedy-drama with Vivian Martin, is playing at the Grand. It is a naively pleasant little story in which difficulties are smoothed away as if by magic.

70 Years Ago

Poppy sales: The Kit Carson Post No. 3726 reminds Carson City that Nov. 8 is Buddy Poppy Day. This is an opportunity for everyone to contribute to the welfare and assistance of former servicemen who gave so much that America might continue its way of living in peace and happiness.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: Northgate movies 10 — "Men in Black," "Air Force One," In & Out," "The Edge," and "A Life Less Ordinary."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.