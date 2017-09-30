Past Pages for Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017

150 Years Ago

An alarm of fire, on Sunday evening, about 8 1/2 o'clock, occurring as it did while the Methodist Church was densely crowded with people, and just at the close of an interesting ceremony — in connection with the fact that there was no occasion for the alarm was generally entertained it was premeditated mischief. The second alarm about 11 o'clock was caused by a bonfire in the southern portion of town.

130 Years Ago

Jim Fair Jr. has been sent to the Home of Inebriates.

100 Years Ago

As a result of the driver, Tampa Tabaracci, losing control of the steering wheel of a Ford car which he was driving, James Morris, and employee of the Belmont Mill, and one of the East known residents of Millers, suffered injuries yesterday afternoon that resulted in his death four hours later.

70 Years Ago

Continuing his policy of levying heavy fines against drivers who operate their vehicles while under the influence of liquor, Justice of the Peace Roy M. Whitaker today fined a Silver City resident $200 after he pleaded guilty. The man was arrested yesterday afternoon by Chief of Police Howard Hoffman.

50 Years Ago

Tonopah — Louis Schmitt, reportedly 106 years old, was buried in this historic mining town in a new suit and his favorite red tie this week. Records revealed Schmitt was born in Alsace-Lorraine, France, April 27, 1861.

30 Years Ago

A strong earthquake struck Southern California this morning, killing three people injuring at least 24, cracking freeways and buildings and touching off fires from ruptured gas lines.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.