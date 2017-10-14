Past Pages for Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017

150 Years Ago

The shooting match at Virginia was continued through Sunday. The well deserved reputation of Mr. F. King of Carson as a crack pigeon shooter being the subject of conversation. A match was made for him with Mr. Johnny Tuers of San Francisco. Bets were made in the amount of $300 or $100 for five shots. Wagers were made that Mr. King would not miss a bird. As in Carson, and as in Virginia, he never missed a bird. Thus Carson has the champion shot — the King marksman.

130 Years Ago

Pizen Switch on deck: The Wabuska Fair is fairly under way today. Yesterday, the Pavilion and stalls were empty and no one in sight. This morning the farmers began to swarm in from all parts of the Valley with their exhibits, and the fair looks as lively as anybody's fair (continued on Tuesday).

100 Years Ago

An automobile accident, with a miraculous escape from death for the entire party, occurred at what is known as the "slaughter house turn" on the Lakeview road near the Slater ranch last night, when a large new Buick six, coming toward town, failed to negotiate the turn, left the road and turned turtle with a party of six people from Gardnerville and Carson City.

70 Years Ago

Preliminary hearing for L.M. (Russian Louie) Strauss, charged with the murder of Harry Sherwood, will be held at the Glenbrook Inn, Lake Tahoe, Friday. Jack Ross, prominent Carson attorney, will appear as counsel for the accused man while Grover L. Krick, Douglas County district attorney, will represent the state. The hearing was moved to the resort because the office quarters of the Tahoe townsite are inadequate to handle the number of persons expected at the hearing.

50 Years Ago

The Nevada Indian Affairs Commission charged today that federal "administration discrimination" and bureaucracy are stifling the state's Indians and called for an upgrading of personnel and programs.

30 Years Ago

Homespun state Sen. Lawrence Jacobsen, a regular guy who still serves as a volunteer firefighter, reigns until Saturday as acting governor of Nevada as both Gov. Richard Bryan and Lt. Gov. Bob Miller are on a trade mission in Japan.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.