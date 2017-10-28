Past Pages for Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017

150 Years Ago

Episcopal Church: The Episcopal Church building in Carson is progressing toward completion. It is shingled, sided, and is now being painted.

130 Years Ago

Pacific items: Truckee is getting subscriptions to properly celebrate the anniversary of the exodus of the Chinese from that town two years ago.

N. Barton confessed to burning his own house for the insurance and was sentenced to Colton for six years in the penitentiary.

110 Years Ago

Banks are closed in Carson City: The Nye and Ormsby County bank failed to open. A statement issued says that the funds of the bank were in a condition to pay all depositors, and that the bank was solvent. The reason for closing is the depositors of branches of the bank in other cities have flocked to Reno to cash their checks. The banking business cannot withstand the demands.

100 Years Ago

For the boys at the front: The local Red Cross chapter has made up some packages to be sent as Christmas offerings to the boys in the trenches. Each package contains a large bandanna, a book with a cover, a little kit containing tobacco, one lead pencil, box of nuts, candy, dried prunes and chewing gum.

70 Years Ago

Parade on Admission Eve: An old-fashioned torchlight parade along with the Carson City band and A. (Dutch) Berning Jr., band leader, will start the procession at the Civic Auditorium. Besides hearing the Carson band, the feathered-Indians will dance around a blazin' fire and justice will be meted out in the kangaroo court with beardless males made to answer to the 20-30 vigilante committee.

20 Years Ago

New battalion chief: Stacey Giomi succeeds Jim Powell as battalion chief of the Carson City Fire Department. Giomi will oversee three firehouses, one on Stewart Street, one on Graves Lane and a third on Snyder Avenue.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.