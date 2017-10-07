Past Pages for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017

150 Years Ago

A mild winter, old residents say, is indicated by these early wintry storms. Thus it was in '63, they report, and a more agreeable temperature for the season than during that winter they never experienced in this region.

130 Years Ago

A gala day: Trotting races, coyote coursing and Indian dashing. The 25-mile race won by Buster. Yesterday was expected to be a bad day for the fair association, but the clouds broke in the morning and the sun came out warm. By noon the Grand Stand began to fill, and the little town of Empire sent up about a hundred people, all with season tickets.

100 Years Ago

The preliminary hearing of Spencer Wright, who shot and killed his common-law wife, Nettie Wright, on the morning of Sept. 10, is set for this morning at 10. Wright, who shot himself through the head following the killing of the woman, has fully recovered from the effects of his wounds, and is apparently in his usual normal condition.

70 Years Ago

In the slightly more than 30 years since the Nevada's highway department has been in existence, the state has piled up an investment of more than $90,000,000 in roads and highways.

50 Years Ago

How the city council determines if someone's cluttered property constitutes a public nuisance led to a sharp clash Friday night between Mayor Jim Robertson and City Attorney Richard Hanna. The argument arose during a show cause hearing by persons notified by the city were to appear to appeal there cases, but nobody showed up.

30 Years Ago

Despite all the earlier hoopla, the Bullfrog County Commission reacted with stone-faced seriousness Tuesday at its inaugural meeting in the state Capitol building. As expected, commissioners Mike Milner, David Powell and Dorothy Eisenberg went on record in opposition to the use of their county as a nuclear waste repository.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.