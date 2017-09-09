Past Pages for Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017

150 Years Ago

Died: On Sept. 8, Sarah, wife of Chancey N. Noteware, aged 31 years and 10 months. Funeral will take place at the Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. O. Whittaker of the Episcopal Church. A loving wife, a tender, devoted mother, and affectionate sister is mourned. She leaves a husband and three young children.

130 Years Ago

News from Gold Hill: Malicious boys have removed the heavy iron nuts that fasten the massive timbers of the Crown Point Ravine bridge. The miscreants plan to dispose of them to junk dealers. A calamity rivaling the Chatsworth horror will soon be reported if this thing continues.

110 Years Ago

Prowler: Reports of a peeping Tom are heard daily. Police are keeping a sharp lookout for the intruder who has been seen at several homes in the city. It is probably the same person whom Henry Decker took several shots at — Next time he is discovered he may not play so lucky and if he gets away, may have to carry some lead with him.

Recommended Stories For You

100 Years Ago

Lakeview: Hy Downs was in from Lakeview and says that it has the best little school in the county. There are seven pupils with Miss Alice Slingerland of Carson as teacher.

70 Years Ago

Mailbox: The Exchange Club's mailbox to be placed in front of the post office is complete. It will be erected on the northwest corner of the federal building and will eliminate the necessity of prospective letter-senders parking their automobiles and walking up a flight of stairs to deposit their letters.

20 Years Ago

Princess Diana: Seven pursuing paparazzi photographers were arrested as they may have played a part in the early Sunday morning tragedy which took the life of the 36 year old Diana and boyfriend, Dodi Fayed.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.