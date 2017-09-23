Past Pages for Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017

150 Years Ago

Episcopal Church: There will be Episcopal services, with a sermon by Rev. Mr. Whitaker, at the Court Room this Thursday evening at 7 1/2 [sic] o'clock. Those desirous of being confirmed by the Bishop during his visit are requested to meet with him after the services of the evening.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Bryan has made such a hit with his old fashion squash pies. He has on exhibition in the restaurant window the largest squash that you ever seen.

110 Years Ago

Cattle disturbance: Four cowboys in charge of a herd of cattle had a hard time and several people came near being jumped by the steers. After they had been driven within the city limits, they stampeded in every direction — chasing well-known residents, landing in the vicinity of the schoolhouse, sending kids to the high timber. The cattle were finally rounded up — no damage done.

100 Years Ago

Keep the peace: Constable Richard Savage arrested Nicoli Paneli who threatened to kill S. C. Anderson, water commissioner of the Mexican ditch, after an altercation over water matters. Paneli was placed under $2,000 bond.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Stewart Indian School Homecoming Queen Gloria Gibson, a Pima Indian; first runner up Louvina Maho, Hopi; second runner up Geraldine Victor, Apache; and third runner up Della Mandre, Papago. All the girls are from Arizona. They wore dresses of red and white, Stewart Indian School colors.

20 Years Ago

Diana: "Candle in the Wind 1997," Elton John's tribute to Princess Diana hit American store shelves. "This single is a profound expression of love and healing …"

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.