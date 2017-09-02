Past Pages for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

150 Years Ago

Colored school: The colored men of Carson are raising funds to build a school house and place of worship for the use of that class of person. The colored children of Carson are not permitted to attend public school. A lot has been donated at the head of Second Street, to the west of the city. Our citizens should contribute liberally for the erection of a suitable building.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Young Vic Muller, the handsome butcher, is a regular crusher among the girls. His female admirers send him flowers from all over town. Some days there are half a dozen bouquets there all at once.

110 Years Ago

Married: Miss Lottie Barkley and Mr. James Conlin were married at a pretty home wedding. The rooms were beautifully decorated with smilax and ferns and after the wedding which was performed by Rev. Powell of the Episcopal church, a sumptuous wedding breakfast was served. The bride is one of the best known and popular residents of this city. Mr. Conlin is a native of Gold Hill. They will make their future home in Goldfield.

100 Years Ago

Boys leave for camp: Governor Boyle and Mayor Gillson named a committee of twenty citizens to take charge of a public parade to escort Ormsby county's first contribution of men to the new National army. The boys will board the Virginia and Truckee and head to American Lake, Washington. An invitation was issued to each man, woman and child in the county to be present at Capitol square where a line will be formed. It will be headed by state, county and federal officers as well as the Carson City band. Chief Justice McCarran will give an address of adieu. (All of Carson turned out.)

70 Years Ago

Building permits issued: To William Dolan for the erection of a $1000 residence in the Musser subdivision on Robinson and Anderson in Carson City.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Goin' to the Laundra Mutt — Critter Junction manager Vernee Barnett prepares to wash Regina the dog, at Critter Junction. The store is celebrating the opening of Laundra Mutt, a self-service dog wash service.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.