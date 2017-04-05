Past Pages for Thursday, April 6, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

How to solve the Mormon problem: Richard Williams, in a lecture at Buffalo, lately thus spoke of the Mormon population: "There is one element among themselves that is troublesome. The general testimony of the Gentiles who have lived in intimate social relations with them is that young girls (to their honor, let it be said) are mostly disaffected …"

130 Years Ago

There was a good sized meeting of citizens at the courthouse last evening to make arrangements for the suitable accepting and disposal of Adolph Sutro's gift of 1,000 trees to this city for Arbor Day. It is proposed to plant trees at the Orphan's Home, the different school yards, the cemetery and to distribute the rest to the citizens.

100 Years Ago

Aged woman dies: Mrs. Frances E. Johnson, an African-American woman who has lived in Carson for the past 45 years or more, died yesterday afternoon at 4:30 o'clock at the home of Mrs. Nina Phillips, corner of Sophia and Minnesota streets, where she had been taken to be cared for by the King's daughters. She was about 85 years of age and known by every resident of Carson.

70 Years Ago

Two Quonset huts erected through the state Department of Education from the Fallon Navy airbase have been erected on the property of the school commonly known as the "old tennis courts." As previously announced, one will be used for temporary storage and the other as a temporary classroom.

50 Years Ago

The widow of former Nevada Appeal editor (Robert H.) Bob Davis has left $2 million to the University of Nevada in scholarships.

30 Years Ago

Former Sen. Paul Laxalt, saying "as far as my head is concerned and God is concerned, I'm a candidate," in telling supporters he will form an exploratory committee this month and move ahead with a bid to succeed his close friend Ronald Reagan.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.