Past Pages for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

From the Sheriff of Humboldt County: You have heard by telegraph of the murder of our friend Banks by Indians. He was killed about a mile from Camp Scott, on Pole Creek, while fishing on the first instant, about one or two o'clock in the afternoon, and was found and brought to camp the same evening.

130 Years Ago

The Southern boom: The independence of real estate men in California: "The stories seemed to me like a fairy tale, but when I visited Los Angeles I found they were indeed true. The boom has not been created by Californians, as most people suppose, but by real estate men from the East … The real estate men are awfully independent."

100 Years Ago

Professor Hunting, who has returned with his family from his summer outing at Lake Tahoe, is busily engaged in getting things into shape for the opening of the public schools for the coming year, and predicts that one of the most satisfactory years in the history of Carson City schools is about to be ushered in.

70 Years Ago

Nine new private dwellings, a garage, and a school were among the permits for new buildings granted during July. Six dwellings were granted permits for repair during the month while other repair work was permitted on three stores, two schools, an office, and various sewers and sidings.

50 Years Ago

For the second time in less than a year a prisoner at the Ormsby County jail has hanged himself within hours following arrest.

30 Years Ago

The Nye County Commission voted Wednesday to sue the state over the creation by the 1987 Legislature of Bullfrog County, Nevada's 18th county. Attorney General Brian McKay, who will have to defend Bullfrog on the state's behalf, said, "Just because a piece of legislation is poorly drafted with little thought about what the ramifications are going to be, that does not necessarily render the legislation unconstitutional."

