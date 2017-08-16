Past Pages for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017

150 Years Ago

Excursions on Lake Tahoe. By advertisement of Mrs. Mangenberg in relation to the Glenbrook Hotel it will be seen the steamer "Governor Blasdel" leaves the Glenbrook for Tahoe City three times a week. The advertised rates of fare at the Glenbrook are for board and rooms, $15 to $20 per week, $3 per day for board. Fare on the steamer $2. We are informed that this house is full of pleasure and health seekers to the extent of its capacity to accommodate with rooms.

130 Years Ago

It was reported last night that "Long Brown" a gambler had committed suicide in Virginia City.

100 Years Ago

William Lee was arraigned before Justice Chase Saturday morning charged with assault with intent to kill Miss Nevada King, a waitress at Gooey's restaurant. Lee, presumably to be under the influence of liquor, upon not being admitted to the woman's room, shot through the door. — Battle Mountain Scout

70 Years Ago

Pretty Collette Lyon, musical comedy singing star of the New York stage show "Showboat," is one of the many headline acts in the Jamb-O-Reno outdoor stage shows which got underway in Reno today.

50 Years Ago

A defendant facing retrial in the 1963 Nevada kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr. says he would have pleaded guilty three years ago if lawyers hadn't changed his mind.

30 Years Ago

The stench of stagnant water baking under the 100-degree sun hangs over the marshes that make up the Stillwater Wildlife Refuge. Seven million fish died in the marshes last February.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.