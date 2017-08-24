Past Pages for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017

150 Years Ago

A Controversy Among French Free Masons. At the recent annual meeting of the French Free Masons, the question was raised whether or not the use of the formula "to the glory of the great Architect of the Universe" was to be held obligatory in all cases. M.M. Parrot Duclas and Eugene Pelletan favored the widest liberty of conscience, and trout that Freemasonry should not seem to commit itself to theism.

130 Years Ago

The yard back of the Appeal office is densely covered with hop vines. There must be a ton of hops on the vines.

100 Years Ago

Attorney General Thatcher is expected to return to Carson tomorrow morning from Ely, where he has been for a number of days past investigating the alleged violations of the eight-hour law by one of the big companies of that camp. Trouble, imminent for some time past, has been thereby happily averted.

70 Years Ago

The Electric Service of Carson City officially opens its doors under new management on Monday with door prizes and an all-day open house. Al Lawton, half owner of the enterprise, said the doors will open at 8 a.m. And will stay that any as long as the guests want.

50 Years Ago

A new 18-hole golf course may be built in Carson City. The city council last night started the ball rolling when they, the Ormsby County Commission and members of the Fair and Recreation Board unanimously agreed to look into the financial feasibility of the proposal.

30 Years Ago

Opponents of increased commercial airline service at the South Lake Tahoe Airport jammed the City Council chambers to let officials know they are unhappy with the prospect.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.