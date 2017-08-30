Past Pages for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017

150 Years Ago

Indians: We understand that General Halleck has written to Gov. Blasdel informing him that arrangements and orders have been made by General McDowell, whereby the citizens of Paradise Valley are to have immediate military aid. This is gratifying news.

130 Years Ago

Russia is about to lay a track across Siberia. By this new route the time from Shanghai to London may be reduced from 40 days to 20, and it will be possible to take passengers and goods from London to Yokohama in 30 days.

100 Years Ago

America's army has a bad case of swaggerstickitis (sic). The germ of swaggerstikitis is the swagger stick. The disease is virulent and has affected practically every officer and enlisted man this country has. "The swagger stick is used," said Captain William B. Hudson of the field hospital unit, at Camp Ordway, "to keep the soldier's hands out of his trouser pockets."

70 Years Ago

Gardeners complained bitterly this morning of the sudden frost which crept up on the gardens last night and nipped most of their late-year plants. Carson had its coldest August day in over 20 years.

50 Years Ago

The Carson City Lions Club has formally joined the Lions Eye Bank organization, president John Doherty told club members Monday noon. The program will put Lions in a position to provide corneal transplants.

30 Years Ago

The Cavell House and the Kitzmeyer Furniture factory, both in Carson City, have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. At 402 W. Robinson St., the Cavell House was built in 1907 for a prominent Carson City dentist. The Kitzmeyer factory, 319 N. Carson St., was built in 1873 by George Kitzmeyer.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.