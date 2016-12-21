Past Pages for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 years ago

The wind at its pranks: The high wind yesterday and the night preceding, was after the fashion of Boreas on a bender, and its pranks were many and mischievous. Inserting its lever under Charley Martin’s chicken coop, it lifted that structure and its feathered lodgers over a fence near by, and landed them, all in a heap, in the corner of the next lot; saucily asserting its familiar acquaintance with our oldest habitants, it whisked madly around the dwelling of Col. Curry, scattering the bricks out of the chimney and ripping the swings off the roof at a great rate.

130 years ago

William Thompson has advertised for proposals for tearing down and taking to Reno the Bowers’ mansion in Washoe Valley, to be erected in a business block. The mansion was built by Sandy Bowers in the palmy days of the Comstock when he did not know what to do with his money. He wanted to build the finest mansion in the state, and he spent a half a million dollars on the structure.

100 years ago

Carson will have a community Christmas Tree. The cost will probably not be more than $50 and the Episcopal Church has already donated $5.

70 years ago

There will be no meeting of the Carson City 20-30 club this week, Bryant Clary, president, announced today.

50 years ago

The festive Christmas look at the Carson City-Ormsby County Library has been provided by the local Friends of the Library as a Yuletide gift to residents of the community.

30 years ago

Nevada won’t receive any ballistic missiles, neither a new single-warhead Midgetman misleading nor a railroad version of the MX Missile, under a major weapons program announced Friday by the White House.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.