Past Pages for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Mrs. Suratt’s ghost: Her house at Washington has been occupied by several families since that woman’s death by hanging, but none stay long. It is said that she is a ghostly visitant there almost every night. (Mrs. Suratt was a conspirator in President Lincoln’s death).

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Born in Carson City, Jan. 10, 1887, to the wife of F. G. Folsom, a 10-pound boy.

110 Years Ago

Taking the cons: Warden Considine is now having full-face and prolific views taken of all the inmates of his place and prisoners are arranged before the camera in daily squads … some don’t like it, but others have never had their pictures taken before and are quite pleased.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theater — ‘A Gentleman Misbehaves,” with Robert Stanton and Osa Masson. A comedy drama you’ll like and ‘Black Beauty’ with Mona Freeman and Richard Denning. Ann Sewell’s much loved story that comes to life. A girl’s brave fight for the horse she loved.”

50 Years Ago

Ed Jesse: Carson High School Football Coach Ed Jesse has announced that he will resign from his job to go into the insurance business. Jesse also teaches social studies and has coached the high school football team since his team won the Nevada AA Football in 1964.

20 Years Ago

Virgin Mary’s image: Crowds have come to see an image resembling the Virgin Mary on a glass office building. The faithful who have come numbered over 450,000. Since the image was first noticed, a city report put the tab at $40,000 for police to handle the crowds and direct traffic.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.