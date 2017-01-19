Past Pages for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

How to go to bed: Do it in a hurry if there is no fire. If a person is not in good health it is best to undress by a good fire — then run into the room without fire, jump into bed, cuddle up, with head and ears under cover for a minute or more, then uncover your head, draw off our stockings, straighten out, turn over on your right side and go to sleep. (Hall’s Journal of Health)

130 Years Ago

A crumbling landmark: The old Bowers Mansion is about to be dismantled and the cut stone taken to Reno. The history of the old mansion is part of the history of the state — built by Sandy Bowers after he made a big strike in Comstock securities. Nearly all of the furnishings came from Europe. Bowers was a liberal man and his wife, who afterward became famous as the Washoe Seeress, was full of hospitality. The place resounded with song, laughter and the whiz of champagne corks. (Continued on Friday).

110 Years Ago

Brief paragraphs: Carl Updike has returned from Reno where he has been looking around. He says Carson City is good enough for the “Uppy.”

Diphtheria has broken out in Winnemucca and the Lafayette Hotel is now quarantine.

70 Years Ago

Lights for skating rink: The Carson 20-30 Club was asked if it would back a project whereby lights would be installed on the skating pond in the southeastern section of the city.

50 Years Ago

Frank Sinatra: The singer’s attorney spent more than an hour before a federal grand jury regarding investigation of Nevada casino reports. Sinatra owned 50 percent of the Cal-Neva Lodge. The State Gaming Control Board ordered Sinatra to sell his interest because of his connection with an underworld figure.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: President Clinton works on his inaugural speech in the Oval Office of the White House. The president will officially be sworn in for his second term.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.