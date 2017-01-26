Past Pages for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Past Pages for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
January 26, 2017
150 Years Ago
Gas in Austin: The street lamps have been lit by the Austin Gas Company. The gas emitted is a clear, bright flame occasioned by inefficient pressure because of small pipes. There are 16 large gas jets in the International Hotel but lighting is still dim.
130 Years Ago
A poem:
By a Woman
Providence sends the wicked wind
That blows our skirts knee-high;
But God is good, and He sends the dust
That blows in the bad man’s eye. (Judge)
110 Years Ago
Perished in blizzard: The mail from Sunnyside failed to arrive in Pioche. Senator Denton, the postmaster, sent out a searching party. They found the stage out in the desert, but the horses and driver missing. It is thought that the driver must have perished as heavy snowstorms raged for days, and the desert is covered with deep snow.
70 Years Ago
Photo caption: Lady of two — Little Rebecca Wells, daughter of Rita Hayworth and Orson Wells, learns how to be a good hostess. At her home in Hollywood she holds her second birthday party and pays respects to one of her guests, Cheryl Crane, daughter of Lana Turner.
50 Years Ago
Ten years ago what were the hit movies? Top grossing films in the United States in 1956 were “The Bad Seed,” “Bus Stop,” “Carousel,” “The Eddy Duchin Story,” “Giant,” “Guys and Dolls,” “The King and I,” “The Man with the Golden Arm,” “Moby Dick,” “Picnic,” “Rebel without a Cause,” Rose Tattoo,” “To Catch a Thief,” “Trapeze,” and “War and Peace.”
20 Years Ago
Baker appliances: Baker Appliance and Video, a mainstay since 1953, is closing all of its four stores after declining sales. Baker’s closure will leave Carson City with only one independent appliance store, Valley Appliance.
Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.
