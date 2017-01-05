Past Pages for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Painful casualty: On New Year’s Day a man named Harry Williams from Bodie had his thigh broken while riding down a very steep hill on a small hand sleigh. The sleigh struck a rock and bounded into the air throwing the man against a rock. Dr. Smith set the broken bone. A speedy recovery is expected. (Esmeralda Union)

130 Years Ago

Grades of Mugwumpery: It is time to clearly establish in the minds of all good party men who constitutes Mugwumps. They fight the party on the sly, keep out of active politics and then demand gifts of place from either party that wins. An egg that you have any doubts about is a bad egg, and the quicker you throw it out into the slop, the better. The drones, the non-competent, the non-combatants and the milk and water lily-livered Republicans who sneak and snarl all through the campaigns must all go to the rear and the smoke-begrimed, battle-scarred, hurricane fighters must be in the positions of command.

110 Years Ago

Brief paragraphs: James Makin, a teamster in Reno, drank a glass of beer in a saloon and then sat down in a chair and died — the brand of beer he drank is not stated.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theater — ‘The Walls Came Tumbling Down’ — An interesting and suspenseful melodrama with Lee Bowman and Marguerite Chapman and ‘Three Little Girls in Blue’ — A grand treat of gay tunes, bursting with eight great song hits with June Haver, George Montgomery, Vivian Blaine and Celeste Holm.”

50 Years Ago

Governor: Paul Laxalt took the oath of office Monday as Nevada’s 22nd Governor. He and nine other state officials took the oath from chief Justice Gordon Thompson after a six-minute ceremony.

20 Years Ago

State of emergency: Governor Bob Miller declared a state of emergency after a big storm and massive runoff caused floods in Carson City, Douglas, Washoe and Storey counties. Miller ordered state offices in the four counties closed, except for emergency services.

