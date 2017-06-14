Past Pages for Thursday, June 15, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

A short temperance lecture: Many men, although not as exemplary as they should be in their own lives, are yet as much pains to rear their children correctly. The sentiment with them is "Do as I say, not as I do." Such a father is in the habit of getting intoxicated, or on a "turn," rather often.

130 Years Ago

Mr. Shaw is hard at work on his warm springs and the work is eagerly watched by the people of Carson. His theory of the falling off of the water is that the bottom of the rocky reservoir being heated for years … was cracked by the shock. This shock let the water run off into the sand in a southwesterly direction. He proposes to run a trench below the flow to stop it.

100 Years Ago

Hats off to Mrs. Ellen Griffin and Mrs. A.W. Stone of Carlinhos. They have done their "bit" to help Uncle Sam in the great war of democracy against autocracy. They visited Elko today and before returning home, purchased $6,000 worth of Liberty Loan bonds.

70 Years Ago

Eugene Watson, Carson barber, announced today that he is planning to open a shop at Ta-Neva-Ho, Lake Tahoe, in the near future. Watson, prior to coming to Carson City, operated his barber concern in Tonopah.

50 Years Ago

Carson City firemen have praised a seven-year-old-boy for his fast action and cool thinking Sunday. They said Marcus Daughty spotted smoke at the neighborhood home of Mr. And Mrs. Allen Wilson, 808 N. Division St., and ran two blocks to turn in the alarm. The boy waited for the firemen and directed them to the house.

30 Years Ago

The Nevada Assembly voted 34-8 today for a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow for open-ended annual legislative sessions instead of the current sessions held every other year.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.