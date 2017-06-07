Past Pages for Thursday, June 8, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Past Pages for Thursday, June 8, 2017
June 7, 2017
150 Years Ago
We learned that Robert Kelly, who killed William Morphy at Belmont last fall, was acquitted at that place on Friday night. The jury held his case for deliberation a short time. It will be recollected that Kelly was tried for the offense at Ione and convicted of murder, but upon application of his counsel a new trial was granted (Reese River Reveille).
130 Years Ago
It is now pretty generally conceded that Shaw's Hot Springs and the Steamboat Springs have been early ruined by the earthquake. The destruction of these famous resorts will be a severe loss to the state. Shaw's however, although quite low, is still running water and a pumping apparatus will soon be able to supply the baths.
100 Years Ago
Registration Day in Carson City Quiet — at 3 o'clock, 97 names in. From outward appearances there was little to distinguish Registration Day from any other day in Carson, except that business in the capital was wholly suspended. (Selective Service Act of 1917)
70 Years Ago
Warren Engine Company No. 1, Carson City's grand, efficient fire fighting organization, will celebrate its 84th birthday June 17. To mark the occasion, Fire Chief George Meyers said today that a banquet would be held at the Leisure Hour hall with Arnold Millard, Fred Frisbie and Dean Smith in charge of arrangements.
50 Years Ago
Judge Clark J. Guild will be master of ceremonies today at the 2 p.m. Dedication of Fort Churchill State Historic Monument.
30 Years Ago
Nine parents of students attending Grace Bordewich Elementary School are calling for disciplinary action against five teachers who allegedly pushed or grabbed students or refused to teach a class.
Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.
