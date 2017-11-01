Past Pages for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017

150 Years Ago

Episcopal Church: The steeple of the new Episcopal Church has been raised to its place. Handsomely painted and surmounted by a cross, it is an ornament to the town.

130 Years Ago

A whaling experience: Dave Harris, son of the colored barber, returned to Carson from a whaling voyage. He shipped on the Josephine, a whaling ship in San Francisco, and was told a sailor gets one pound of oil or whale bone for every 180 pounds captured. The work is very hard, running around in icy waters — and the food is unfit. He was promised $800 for his work and ended up with $150.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: Wanted — experienced waitress, City, wages $25 per month. Apply at Appeal office.

100 Years Ago

Two-cent stamp germ: Postage stamps with germ-laded substance distributed by alien enemies is giving a great deal of excitement. The postmaster was given fifteen 2-cent stamps by an anonymous person. These stamps will be analyzed to see what they contain.

70 Years Ago

Robert Fletcher funeral: The Rev. John L. Harvey of the Federated Community Church provided services for overseas veteran Robert Fletcher, age 32. He was born in Cherry Creek, Nevada, in 1915, graduated from Carson High School in 1934 and served his country in World War II. Survivors include his wife Marilyn, his mother Mrs. Mary E. Fletcher, brother Donald Fletcher and sister Mrs. George Fettic.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Northgate Movies 10 — 'Fairytale,' 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' 'The Devil's Advocate," and "The Red Corner."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.